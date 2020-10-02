Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Good morning, today is Friday and Donald Trump has coronavirus.

Fun Fact of the day: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Those tiny tuxedo birds we know and love today used to be the size of a high school linebacker. According to a 2017 report published in Nature Communications, there’s evidence that extinct Kumimanu biceae penguins once stood close to 6 feet tall and weighed more than 200 pounds.

In case you missed it: 26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

Twenty-six Albertans are facing a slew of charges in connection to a provincewide investigation into online child sex exploitation.

According to police, the charges are in connection to a probe between June 20 and Sept. 17 by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.

The 26 people, ranging in age from 16 to 61, face a total of 63 charges.

In a statement Wednesday (Sept. 30), police said most of the arrests stemmed from referrals made by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, which works with internet and social media providers to track and investigate online instances of child sexual exploitation.

Song of the Day: A Little More Time – The Drew Thomson Foundation

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

