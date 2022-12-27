(@ProfootballHOF/Twitter)

(@ProfootballHOF/Twitter)

Morning Start: Pittsburgh-Philadelphia merger

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Good morning Okanagan! Hope everyone had a great Christmas/holiday season! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: During the 1943 season, because of players leaving to take part in World War II, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles merged into one team for the season. They were called the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia Steagles.

On this day

In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opens in New York City.

In 1967, Leonard Cohen releases his debut album.

In 1968, Apollo 8 returns to Earth.

In 1972, Canada’s 14th Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson dies at 75.

In 1981, Wayne Gretzky becomes the fastest player in NHL history to reach 100 career points (38 games).

In 2000, Pittsburgh Penguins player and part-owner Mario Lemieux returns to the lineup for the first time in three years after dealing with injuries and cancer issues; scored a goal and adds two assists.

In 2016, actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60.

National holidays

Today is Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day, International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, National Fruitcake Day, and Visit the Zoo Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Timothée Chalamet (27), rock singer Hayley Williams (34), country singer Walker Hayes (43), and Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic (32).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

Just Posted

The scene of the Christmas Eve bus crash along the Okanagan Connector, which sent dozens of people to hospital and killed four of them. (Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook)
Remaining patients from deadly Okanagan bus crash expected to live: Interior Health

San Francisco Department of Environment Director Deborah Raphael shoves a Christmas tree into a wood chipper during the 32nd annual "Chipping of the Trees" event at Civic Center Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Christmas tree dropoff spot moves in Vernon

Freezing rain creates icy conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 16. (Camille Botello/Peninsula Clarion)
Special weather statement ends as temperatures rise throughout Okanagan

Wes Prentice beams at his new wheelchair, presented by First Transit’s Glynn Warnica (right), Denis Prillo and HandyDart operator Glen Goerzen. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Transit steers in new wheels for Vernon senior

Pop-up banner image