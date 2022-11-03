Morning Start: Rainbows

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: You can only see a rainbow when the sun is behind you.
On this day
In 1956, the 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is televised for the first time.
In 1975, Good Morning America premieres.
In 1989, the Minnesota Timberwolves make their NBA debut as a franchise.
In 1994, Sony releases the first Playstation console.
In 2014, the One World Trade Centre opens for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
National holidays
Today is Give Someone a Dollar Day, Jellyfish Day, National Homemaker Day, National Cashback Day, National Accessory Day, National Sandwich Day, National Housewife Day, and Project Management Day.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with model Kendall Jenner (27), singer Ella Mai (28), Canadian rapper Nav (33), football player Colin Kaepernick (35), and actor Dolph Lundgren (65).
