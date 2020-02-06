(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Remembering Izzy Demsky, A.K.A. Kirk Douglas

Your morning start for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas, an influential movie star and icon of Old Hollywood, died at age 103 on Wednesday. For all the roles he became famous for, a lesser known fact about him is his original name: Issur Danielovitch.

Fun Fact of the day:

Issur was the son of Jewish-Russian immigrants, born near New York City in 1916. His parents had left Belarus to start a new life in America, where they would follow a relative’s decision to change their surname to Demsky. Issur was nicknamed Izzy, and so the future famous actor’s name growing up was Izzy Demsky.

It’s hard to imagine what place in American culture Kirk Douglas would have gone on to occupy had he not made the switch to an American-sounding name. Either way, it’s a name that won’t soon be forgotten.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Heads up for drivers who plan to use Highway 3 today: an alert is in effect for the highway from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass due to an expected 15 to 20 cm of snow.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A pair of Canadians have been quarantined as 10 more people fell ill with the Wuhan coronavirus on one of two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong.

Video of the day:

Now that’s a clever boy!

WATCH: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Just Posted

Water advisory flushed in Enderby

Effective just before midnight Wednesday

‘Police are outnumbered’ says Vernon business owner hit by theft

Maela’s Esthetics offering reward for stolen laptop and suggestions for increased safety

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Oyama

Fire crews are responding

Vernon speedskater glides to podium

Nate Benn tops age group for fourth year in a row at B.C. Long Track finals in Fort St. John

Man charged in armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store opts for jury trial

Enderby accused facing two separate sets of charges

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Big White breaks snowfall record

As of this morning, the resort has recorded a cumulative snowfall of 615 cm and it’s still snowing.

Province appoints special mediator in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

Salmon Arm RCMP release photos of armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money

Morning Start: Remembering Izzy Demsky, A.K.A. Kirk Douglas

Your morning start for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Most Read