(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

On this mild autumn day we’re looking at a successful long weekend of advanced polling, and also debunking a myth perpetuated by a 2004 hit single.

Fun Fact of the day:

When OutKast released its number-one hit Hey Ya in 2004, the Atlanta-based hip hop duo may have done more harm than good for those who value well-cared-for Polaroids.

The song’s famous refrain is a call to “shake it like a Polaroid picture,” but Polaroid followed the song’s release with a bit of clarification on its website. The company said that while shaking photos once helped them to dry, modern Polaroid film dries behind a clear plastic window and therefore never touches the air. That means shaking or waving has no effect, and can in fact just cause damage to the image.

There are many wise words in the lyrical catalogue of André 3000 and Big Boi, but it’s better not to take these ones literally.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

We’re in for a “rather mild” winter in B.C. this year according to a seasonal forecast released by AccuWeather. Wednesday is looking reasonably in line with that prediction, with temperatures hovering around 15 C in the Okanagan.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

in Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

Advance polling for the federal election saw a good turnout over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some 4.7 million people turned out to vote ahead of the Oct. 21 election, a jump of about 29 per cent from the 2015 general election.

B.C. polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST on election day. To find more information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places, visit Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service.

READ MORE: Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Video of the day:

Kudos to these dogs who have found a truly economical way of getting around.

WATCH: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Just Posted

Vernon overdose prevention site needed: mother

Sandra Welton asks for update on planned site she believes would have saved her late daughter

4 arrests, 6 pounds of drugs and $30,000 seized: Vernon RCMP

Suspected drug traffickers believed to supply Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke

Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised

The Sept. 17 fundraiser beat last year’s amount by $80,000

Viral video sensation brings skills to Vernon

Jacob Moon joins Hear the Music for concert and workshop

Haunted happenings revealed with Vernon ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Most Read