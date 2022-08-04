(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Sliced Bread

Your morning start for Thursday, August 4

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Everyone knows the saying ‘It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread!” Well, sliced bread wasn’t actual invented until 1928. Loaves of bread were invented in 1912, but it wasn’t until July 7, 1928 when the Chillicothe Baking Company in Chillicothe, Missouri started slicing bread.

On this day

In 1946, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake hits the Dominican Republic, killing 100 people and leaving more than 20,000 homeless.

In 1967, Pink Floyd releases their first album ‘The Piper at the Gates of Dawn’.

In 1996, the 26th Summer Olympic Games comes to a close in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2005, Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin announces Michaëlle Jean as Canada’s next Governor General. She became Canada’s first black Governor General.

In 2007, San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds hit career home run 755, tying Hank Aaron for the all-time home run record.

In 2012, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps wins his 18th Olympic gold medal (4×100 relay).

National holidays

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National IPA Day, National White Wine Day, Single Working Women’s Day, and Assistance Dog Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Lower Mainland man in critical condition after shooting in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Cat rescued from fire in Penticton. Learn more here.

Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman. Learn more here.

Trending

MLB player Brett Phillips made a lasting impact on a young girl battling cancer in Tampa Bay. On Tuesday, Phillips got traded to Baltimore but before leaving, he had to make one more visit.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with former U.S. President Barack Obama (61), actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (30), actress and Duchess Meghan Markle (41), actor Billy Bob Thornton (67), retired MLB pitcher Roger Clemens (60), actor Daniel Dae Kim (54), NHL star Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard (would’ve been 101), and fashion designer Louis Vuitton (would’ve been 201)

Have a great day everyone!

