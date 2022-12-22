(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Space isn’t as far away as you think

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 22

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Space isn’t as far away as you think! If you drove a car into the sky at 96.5 kilometres per hour, you would reach space in an hour.

On this day

In 1882, the first string of Christmas lights is created by Thomas Edison.

In 1885, samurai Itō Hirobumi becomes Japan’s first Prime Minister.

In 1917, in the first week of the NHL season, the Toronto Arenas have three players score hat tricks in the same game, beating Ottawa 11-4.

In 1937, the Lincoln Tunnel opens.

In 1990, Paul Coffey becomes the second defenseman in NHL history to record 1,000 points.

In 1996, Brett Hall scored a hat trick against Los Angeles, reaching 500 career goals. With the goal, him and his dad, Bobby become the first father/son duo to each score 500 goals.

National holidays

Today is National Cookie Exchange Day, National Short Person Day, and Mathematics Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Charges approved in 2021 West Kelowna drug bust involving 2 kilos of drugs. Learn more here.

Not missing: Vernon woman reaches out to newspaper. Learn more here.

Mother of Shuswap Paralympian left with deep gratitude for community after fire strikes family home. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine seeing this, let alone getting it on video…

@jordandrum22 guys help what do i do #duck #fail ♬ original sound – Jordan Drum

Don’t worry, the duckling was saved.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Meghan Trainor (29), rapper DaBaby (31), pop singer Jordin Sparks (32), actor Ralph Fiennes (60), and rapper Latto (24).

Stay warm and have a great Thursday everyone!

