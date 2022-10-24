Morning Start: Sports equinox

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 24

Fun Fact: Yesterday (Sunday, Oct. 23) was the 28th sports equinox ever. That is when the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA all play on the same day. MLS and college football was also played that day.

On this day

In 1972, the first African-American player in baseball, Jackie Robinson dies at 53.

In 1988, New York Islanders great Mike Bossy announces his retirement.

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays win their first World Series, beating the Atlanta Braves in six games.

In 2005, American civil rights activist Rosa Parks dies at 92.

In 2008, many of the world’s top stock exchanges see the worst decline in 10 years, most dropping by 10 per cent, known as ‘Bloody Friday’.

In 2009, First International Day of Climate Action.

In 2021, quarterback Tom Brady becomes the first player to throw 600 touchdowns.

National holidays

Today is Diwali, United Nations Day, National Food Day, National Kangaroo Awareness Day, and National Bologna Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Drake (36) and soccer player Wayne Rooney (37).

