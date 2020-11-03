(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Squirrels are behind most power outages in the U.S.

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 8 degrees with a few showers. Today is also the 59th United States quadrennial presidential election.

Fun Fact of the day: Squirrels are behind most power outages in the U.S.

The American Public Power Association (APPA) says that squirrels are the most frequent cause of power outages in the U.S. The APPA even developed a data tracker called “The Squirrel Index” that analyzes the patterns and timing of squirrels’ impact on electrical power systems. Turns out, the peak times of the year for squirrel attacks are from May to June and October to November.

Typically, the squirrels cause problems by tunneling, chewing through electrical insulation, or becoming a current path between electrical conductors. “Frankly, the number one threat experienced to date by the U.S. electrical grid is squirrels,” said John C. Inglis, the former deputy director of the National Security Agency, in 2015.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

A Kelowna man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed another man on Halloween night.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Kelowna Mounties responded to a report of an assault in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

Upon arrival, the RCMP says officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack. He was transported to hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Officers on scene, Saturday evening, confirmed to the Capital News that the incident was a stabbing.

A suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Pez, was located and arrested at a nearby home on Old Meadows Road. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Song of the Day: Yukon Blonde – Good Times

Video of the day:

READ MORE:36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

