Morning Start: Taking ‘living under a rock’ to a whole new level

Fun Fact: In Setenil de Las Bodegas, Spain, the citizens literally live under a rock.

The town contains 3,000 residents and the majority of the homes are built into the rock. Taking ‘living under a rock’ to a whole new level!

On this day

In 1780, Pennsylvania becomes the first U.S. state to abolish slavery.

In 1872, Yellowstone is named the world’s first national park.

In 1909, the University of Minnesota introduced the first school of nursing.

In 1969, New York Yankee Mickey Mantle announces his retirement.

In 1973, band Pink Floyd released their album ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

In 1977, Bank of America creates VISA name for credit cards.

In 1993, a new NHL expansion team in Anaheim and owned by Disney is named the Mighty Ducks after the 1992 movie.

In 1993, Vancouver Canucks Pavel Bure scores twice to become the first Canuck to record 50 goals in a season.

In 2020, the first known COVID-19 case in New York is identified.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pancake Day, National Pig Day, World Therapy Day, National Sportsmanship Day, National Wedding Planning Day, Self-injury Awareness Day, Share a Smile Day, World Civil Defense Day, Baby Sleep Day, and World Compliment Day.

It is also the start of a new month. March is National Frozen Food Month, National Athletic Training Month, National Colour Therapy Month, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, National Celery Month, National Caffeine Awareness Month, National Sclerosis Month, National Credit Education Month, and many more.

In case you missed it

A 24-year old woman working as a UBCO security guard, who was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following an assault has died, learn more here.

Vernon City Council motion to fly Ukrainian flag outside city hall for three weeks unanimously supported, learn more here.

John G. Woods and his wife Marcia were out on the eastern end of a trail in Salmon Arm, where they saw a fractured ridge of ice near the shore on Shuswap Lake, learn more here.

Trending

The game is too easy for Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. Too bad it was after the buzzer.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Justin Bieber (28), pop singer Kesha (35), actor Jensen Ackles (44), movie director Ron Howard (68), actor Javier Bardem (53), and actress Lupita Nyong’o (39),

