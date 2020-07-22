Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Good morning, today’s forecast is nothing short of spectacular, once again.

Fun Fact of the day: That Fish is Probably Labeled Wrong

That salmon is probably not salmon. Researchers estimate that about one-third of all fish sold in restaurants and grocery stores is mislabeled—often to deliberately mislead consumers and get them to buy more expensive fish (getting tilapia while paying red snapper prices). Snapper was found to be mislabeled 87 percent of the time, tuna was mislabeled 59 percent. It’s far too common an occurrence to be a fluke.

In case you missed it: As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Concerned Kelowna residents who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are having a hard time getting tested.

This comes despite advice from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry telling those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they’re concerned, to get tested — even if they’re not sure they have symptoms.

A number of Kelownians who were close to the city’s recent coronavirus exposures have reached out to the Kelowna Capital News claiming they were denied testing due to their lack of symptoms.

As of Tuesday, July 21, Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of the virus related to the Kelowna exposures compared “over 60” the day previous. Six employees at Kelowna General Hospital also tested positive over the weekend, but no further cases among hospital staff have been reported

Video of the day:

Where does the truth lie with President Trump?

Pres. Trump told @jonkarl that he is tested every two or three days, and that "I don't know of any time I've taken two tests in one day"—contradicting White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany's earlier statement that he is tested "multiple times a day." https://t.co/Q33DTdwruP pic.twitter.com/bi1UziPwgp — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2020

