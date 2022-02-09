(Photo - olympics.com)

Morning start: The 2018 Olympic games had a record number of athletes and countries participate

Your morning start for Wednesday, February 9th

Fun fact: In the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, a record 92 countries and 2,952 athletes competed in the games.

The previous Winter Olympic record was in 2014. It will be interesting to see if the current 2022 Olympic will break the record again. Canada sent 215 athletes to the 2022 games.

On this day

In 1922, it snowed on Mauna Loa, the largest mountain in Hawaii.

In 1969, first flight of a Boeing 747.

In 2018, the Winter Olympic games open in PyeongChang.

In 2021, impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump begins.

National Holidays

According to National Today, today is National Pizza Day, Chocolate Day, National Toothache Day, National Bagel and Lox Day and National Read in the Bathrub Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Historic’ agreement will complete Okanagan Rail Trail and improve infrastructure. Learn more here.

Heat records set across the Okanagan on Monday. Learn more here.

Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder still undecided. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Michael B. Jordan (35) and actor Charlie Day (46).

VIDEO: Six-year-old survivor sings at a Vancouver Giants game
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

