Morning Start: The cat’s meow

Your morning start for Friday, July 15

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: Adult cats only meow at humans, not other cats.

On this day

In 1870, Manitoba becomes the fifth Canadian province/territory.

In 1870, the Northwest Territories and Hudson’s Bay are transferred to Canada.

In 1916, Boeing is founded in Seattle, Washington.

In 1988, ‘Die Hard’ is released in theatres.

In 2005, ‘Wedding Crashers’ is released in theatres.

In 2009, ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ is released in theatres.

In 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ debuts on Netflix.

National holidays

Today is Celebration of the Horse Day, National Be a Dork Day, National Gummy Worm Day, National Give Something Away Day, National Respect Canada Day, National Pet Fire Safety Day, and Orange Chicken Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna rent prices drop for July. Learn more here.

Gas prices drop below $2/litre in Vernon. Learn more here.

Penticton City Hall elevator may not be fixed for a while. Learn more here.

Trending

The PGA’s social media manager got hit by Rory McIlory’s tee shot at the first day of The Open on Thursday.

Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/91bOwuA4mY — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) July 14, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Gabriel Iglasias (46), actor Forest Whittaker (61), and actress Diane Kruger (46).

Have a fantastic weekend everyone! Keep cool on these warm days!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan