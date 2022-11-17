(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The distance blood travels

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 17

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Blood travels more than 19,000 kilometres throughout your body everyday.

On this day

In 1940, the Green Bay Packers become the first team in the NFL to travel by plane.

In 1997, Mario Lemieux is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In 2003, pop star Brittany Spears receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the youngest to do so at age 21.

In 2008, ‘Twilight’ premieres in theatres.

In 2021, British Columbia declares a state of emergency because of the atmospheric river and the damage it caused.

National holidays

Today is International Students Day, National Hiking Day, National Take a Hike Day, National Homemade Bread Day, National Unfriend Day, and National Testosterone Awareness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction. Learn more here.

Changes coming to swim lessons in Penticton amid absence from Canadian Red Cross. Learn more here.

Missing Vernon man found safe and well. Learn more here.

Trending

Always good to be able to take a joke.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Danny Devito (78), television show host RuPaul (62), actress Rachel McAdams (44), director Martin Scorsese (80), Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot (84), and Canadian producer and ‘Saturday Night Live’ creator Lorne Michaels (78).

Have a great day everyone!

