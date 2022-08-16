Morning Start: The loudest recorded noise

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 16

Fun Fact: The loudest sound ever recorded was the Krakatoa Volcanic eruption in 1883.

People four miles away had their eardrums ruptured because of the noise. The sound was heard in New York City, 10,000 miles away. The sound wave that was created circled the Earth seven times.

On this day

In 1936, the XI (11) Summer Olympic Games close in Berlin.

In 1948, baseball star Babe Ruth dies at 53.

In 1977, musician Elvis Presley dies at 42.

In 1979, Canada’s 13th Prime Minister John Diefenbaker dies at 83.

In 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo, at 18 years old, makes his Premier League debut for Manchester United.

In 2008, Usian Bolt wins the gold medal and sets a new world record (9.69 seconds) in the 100-metre sprint at the Summer Olympics.

In 2018, British Columbia declares a state of emergency as 556 wildfires are active.

In 2018, singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76.

National holidays

Today is National Rum Day, National Authenticity Day, National Roller Coaster Day, and National Energy Multiplier Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Steve Carell (60), pop singer Madonna (64), director Taika Waititi (47), and director James Cameron (68).

