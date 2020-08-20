(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Good morning, cloud cover on the forecast is most welcome after some record-setting days of heat, and with active fires in the Okanagan Valley the chance of showers is an even better prospect. Here’s hoping the rain pours heavy!

Fun Fact of the day: Art was once a part of the Olympics

The Olympic Games weren’t always solely about agility, speed and muscle. For decades, they were also about triumphs of the mind.

From 1912 to 1948, the Olympic Games included art competitions in five categories: architecture, literature, music, painting and sculpting. The events were part of the original intentions of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the revived Olympics, and medals were awarded for works of art inspired by athletic endeavours.

The artistic events were discontinued because most of the artists were considered professionals while Olympic athletes were required to be amateurs — but the spirit of uniting brains and brawn has been carried on in the form of the International Olympic Committee’s Sport and Art Contest, which began in 2004.

Still, it’s a shame we never got to see Michael Phelps’ watercolour skills…

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A West Kelowna Walmart employee is planning a one-day strike on Sept. 4 regarding working conditions during the pandemic. Nain Martinez, who began working at the Walmart in March, says workers should still be receiving the extra $2 an hour in “pandemic pay” that, along with other major grocers, Walmart stopped offering in June.

“How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?” he said. Read the full story here.

Video of the day:

This routine is an instant mood booster. Just look at these girls go!

READ MORE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read