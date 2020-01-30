Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Exactly 51 years ago a legendary British rock band played its final live show. Fitting for a band as iconic as the Beatles, the show began and ended in unusual fashion.

Fun Fact of the day:

On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles went up to the rooftop of their record label headquarters and began playing music. The unannounced performance was the band’s first in two and a half years, lasted 42 minutes and contained new music.

The band played in front of a pleasantly surprised crowd until a noise complaint prompted the police to ask the band to keep it down. The Beatles kept playing after the police arrived, until an officer yanked out a cord from their equipment.

There you have it: the police pulled the plug – literally – on the world’s biggest band.

On this day in 1969, The Beatles performed an unannounced concert on the roof of Apple Corps in London. They played a 42 minutes set, before the police asking to reduce the volume. The legendary and iconic rooftop concert is the last public performance the band would ever make. pic.twitter.com/dYkrz6IoLK — jo1 (@getbackjow) January 30, 2020

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun is in the forecast throughout the valley, with highs of 4 degrees and likely some rain overnight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Air Canada has cancelled select flights to China over concerns about the growing the coronavirus epidemic.

More airlines, including Air Canada, drop flights to China as virus spreads https://t.co/BXVC0o9Ke8 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) January 29, 2020

Video of the day:

Christine Sinclair became the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s international soccer in an Olympic qualifier match on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Canadian captain passed retired American Abby Wambach with the 185th international goal of her career.

In the midst of Olympic Qualifiers, not a bad scene to set it… the elusive 185th goal that sees Canadian captain Christine Sinclair leapfrog Abby Wambach and become the top goalscorer of all time across men's & women's international football 🙌🏻 #Sincy185 pic.twitter.com/fx8ux09suH — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) January 30, 2020

Brendan Shykora