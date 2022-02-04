(Photo - Adriana Chionetti)

Morning Start: The sentence that uses every letter in the English language

Your morning start for February 4th, 2022

It’s Friday! You’re just a few hours away from the weekend!

Fun Fact: The sentence, “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” uses every letter in the English language.

This is known as a pangram or holoalphabetic sentence.

On this day

In 1789, the first U.S. electoral college chose George Washington as President.

In 1920, the first flight from London to South Africa takes flight. It took a month and a half to get there!

In 1971, the NASDAQ stock exchange is founded in New York City.

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac releases ‘Rumours’, their 11th studio album.

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook.

Super Bowls

In 2007, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl 41.

In 2018, the Philadephia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.

National Holidays

According to National Today, today is World Cancer Day, National Thanks a Mail Carrier Day, National Wear Red Day, National Homemade Soup Day, Working Naked Day, National Bubblegum Day and National Stuffed Mushroom Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In case you missed it

A man allegedly robbed a Kelowna gas station… just for cigarettes. Learn more here.

Okanagan College has launched a new platform to make it easy to report sexual violence. Learn more here.

Fire and ice: Vernon fire rescue conducts cold water training. Learn more here.

Trending

Ever get in trouble in the sports section of a store growing up?

@houseofhighlights “Sorry, cya” 🤣 (@Tanner Kennedy) #foryoupage #walmart ♬ original sound – House of Highlights

Celebrity Birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with American activist Rosa Parks (deceased, would’ve been 109), rock star Alice Cooper (74), NFL hall of famer Lawrence Taylor (63), boxer Oscar De La Hoya (49) and actor Rob Coddrey (51).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone! See you on Monday!

