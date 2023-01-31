Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear

Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your day started!

Fun Fact: Pixar producers wanted actor Billy Crystal to voice Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story. Crystal didn’t feel like the role was for him and declined it, opening the door for Tim Allen.

On this day

In 1905, an automobile reaches more than 100 miles per hour for the first time.

In 1956, Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne dies at 74.

In 1988, the Washington Football Team beats the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

In 1993, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII.

In 1999, ‘Family Guy’ premieres.

In 1999, the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Chocolate Day, Eat Brussell Sprouts Day, Gorilla Suit Day, National Plan a Vacation Day, National Backward Day, International Zebra Day, and Scotch Tape Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund. Learn more here.

Penticton man pleads guilty to driving car into Summerland store clerk. Learn more here.

New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade. Learn more here.

Trending

This girl is bringing gymnastics to baseball…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with first African-American MLB player Jackie Robinson (would’ve been 104), singer Justin Timberlake (42), Canadian TikTok star Josh Richards (21), actress Portia de Rossi (50), actress Kerry Washington (46), country music star Tyler Hubbard (36), actor Jonathan Banks (76), and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan (76).

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!

