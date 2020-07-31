Morning Start: The world’s largest living organism is a fungus

The heat goes on in the Okanagan and Shuswap. Environment Canada heat warnings are in effect, and temperatures in Vernon and Penticton are expected to reach a high of 37 C. Stay hydrated!

Fun Fact of the day:

On the subject of things that are incredibly large, mushrooms don’t normally come to mind. But then, looks can be deceiving.

The honey fungus is widely thought to be the largest single living organism in the world, with one specimen in Oregon’s Malheur National Forest covering more than 8.8 square kilometres and thought to be 2,400 years old. While the parasitic fungus can be destructive to forests as it causes root disease in trees, it’s also said to be tasty.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The province is providing $5 million to expand research capacity with a new chair at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, in order to “help chart a new course in wildfire season prediction and response,” Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced yesterday.

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond https://t.co/NEB9DqdvSF — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) July 30, 2020

Video of the day:

Despite their differences, these two sure know how to get along!

READ MORE: 51-unit Kelowna supportive housing opens next month

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather