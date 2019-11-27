(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The yellow line that won an Emmy

Your morning start for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The fog appears to have lifted in parts of the Okanagan-Shuswap, and sun is peeking through on the forecast.

Fun Fact of the day:

Winning an Emmy can be safely considered one of the highest achievements in television, but sometimes all it takes is a bit of simple ingenuity.

ESPN won the award when it introduced the yellow line on its football broadcast during the 1998 NFL season. The line indicates where the 1st down marker is on the field for viewers at home, and has made watching football easier for the whole family on Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A typo on a highway sign in Cherryville has some residents confused, and others just amused. The sign reads North Folk Road when it’s meant to say North Fork Road, and apparently it’s been there for “eight or nine years.”

Video of the day:

Like most dogs, this dog has no idea what it’s doing – but not for a lack of effort!

READ MORE: Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Just Posted

Electrical fire at Vernon Curling Club

A small, candle-sized flame was visible in the roof

RCMP reminds Coldstream to lock car doors

RCMP’s third-quarter report sees 61 property offences in area

Second new loo coming to downtown Vernon

Bus terminus washrooms have been removed, to be replaced by stainless steel washroom

Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Vernon nightclub

Owner marks milestone birthday with Maestro Fresh Wes

Comedian Glenn Wool headlines show at Vernon’s Green Pub

The Vancouver-born comic has become a star in the U.K. comedy circuit

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Morning Start: The yellow line that won an Emmy

Your morning start for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read