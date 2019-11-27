Morning Start: The yellow line that won an Emmy

The fog appears to have lifted in parts of the Okanagan-Shuswap, and sun is peeking through on the forecast.

Fun Fact of the day:

Winning an Emmy can be safely considered one of the highest achievements in television, but sometimes all it takes is a bit of simple ingenuity.

ESPN won the award when it introduced the yellow line on its football broadcast during the 1998 NFL season. The line indicates where the 1st down marker is on the field for viewers at home, and has made watching football easier for the whole family on Thanksgiving in the U.S.

The 15 BEST plays from Week 12! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CfhID7Pnrl — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A typo on a highway sign in Cherryville has some residents confused, and others just amused. The sign reads North Folk Road when it’s meant to say North Fork Road, and apparently it’s been there for “eight or nine years.”

Road sign gives Cherryville a chuckle https://t.co/mw8jhD4tFn — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 27, 2019

Video of the day:

Like most dogs, this dog has no idea what it’s doing – but not for a lack of effort!

Brendan Shykora