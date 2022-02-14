Morning Start: There are not 57 types of Heinz ketchup

Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed the Super Bowl yesterday and had a swell weekend! and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Fun Fact: The number 57 is on all Heinz ketchup containers because the company founder H. J. Heinz liked the number 57.

It’s said that there are 57 varieties of the famous ketchup but that is just a myth. Heinz chose the number 57 because his favourite was five and his wife’s was seven.

Also, do you want the ketchup to flow better out of the bottle? Don’t hit the bottom, hit the number 57.

In 1859, Oregon becomes the 33rd state of the United States.

In 1902, Arizona becomes the 48th state of the United States.

In 1919, the United Postal Service forms.

In 1967, Billboard 1967 song of the year, Respect by Aretha Franklin, was recorded.

In 1991, Silence of the Lambs was released in theatres.

In 1992, Wayne’s World was released in theatres.

In 2010, Alex Bilodeau won the Olympic gold medal in moguls at Vancouver 2010, becoming the first Canadian to win a gold medal on home soil.

In 2018, American snowboarder Shaun White won his third career gold medal in the halfpipe event.

Heinz ketchup was founded in 1846. (Photo - Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images)

This weekend was the Super Bowl but it was also the Waste Management Open on the PGA Tour. This event is also known as the ‘Peoples Open’ because the fans are allowed to cheer loudly and go crazy to be honest. The 16th hole is the party hole and Sam Ryder became a legend on Saturday by getting a hole-in-one in front of the rowdy crowd.

🗣 ACE ON 16 🗣 What a place for @SamRyderSU's first ace on TOUR! pic.twitter.com/5AemLzhVG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2022

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Freddie Highmore (30), actress Danai Gurira (44), actor Simon Pegg (51), and retired NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe (50).

