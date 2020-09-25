(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: There is a Hot Pink Lake in Australia

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday!

Fun Fact of the day: There is a Hot Pink Lake in Australia

Western Australia’s Lake Hillier has a naturally-occurring pink hue. While scientists aren’t entirely sure why this is, it likely has to do with the carotenoid pigments produced by microalgae in the water.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Searchers find bodies in Jasper National Park, remains believed to be missing couple

Alberta RCMP say searchers have found two bodies in Jasper National Park.

Investigators believe the bodies are the remains of a couple who were reported missing after their vehicle was found in a parking lot at the Mount Edith Cavell Roads trail.

Matthew Kozak and Zabrina Ferrier were last seen on Friday.

Relatives had driven to the area to help with the search.

RCMP say Parks Canada staff in a helicopter found the bodies just before dark on Tuesday night near Verdant Pass.

Jasper RCMP and Parks Canada staff recovered the remains on Wednesday morning.

“It is believed the couple were hiking and succumbed to their injuries after falling from a steep bank in the area,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

Police say family members have been notified.

Song of the Day: Machien Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey – Forget me too

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Okanagan Beach Club fined for not complying to COVID-19 rules, tiki bar closed

Environment Canada weather

