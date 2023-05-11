Morning Start: Tigers and popcorn

Your morning start for Thursday, May 11

Good morning Okanagan! The morning start is back! Let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Tiger urine can sometimes smell like popcorn.

On this day

In 1953, a tornado in Waco, Texas kills 114 people and causes $39 million in damage.

In 1968, the Toronto Transit Commission opens the Bloor-Danforth line, its largest expansion.

In 1981, musician Bob Marley dies at the age of 36 due to brain and lung cancer.

In 1992, Carlos Herrera, the inventor of the margarita, dies at age 90.

In 2000, India’s population reaches one billion.

In 2021, actor Jerry Stiller dies of natural causes at age 92.

National holidays

Today is National Eat What You Want Day, National Foam Rolling Day, National Receptionists Day, National School Nurse Day, National Technology Day, and National Twilight Zone Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Natasha Richardson (would’ve been 60), and actor Cody Monteith (would’ve been 41).

Have a great day everyone!

