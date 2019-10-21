(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Today is the last day to cast a vote in the federal election

Your morning start for Monday, October 21st, 2019

Today is the last day to cast your vote for the federal election. Make sure you visit your assigned polling station before it closes at 7 p.m. tonight if you have not already voted.

Visit elections Canada for Kelowna-Lake Country voting information.

Fun Fact of the day:

Shark attacks are more common in Florida than voter fraud. Florida has the most shark attacks recorded in the world with a total of 828 reported incidents since 1837.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

People from all over Canada took to the streets of Kelowna to participate in the annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon this weekend. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Talk about having some serious skill…

ALSO READ:Motionball hosts first-ever university marathon of sport at UBC Okanagan

Quebec town’s moose statue won’t seek to supplant Moose Jaw, Sask.’s famed Mac

