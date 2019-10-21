Morning Start: Today is the last day to cast a vote in the federal election

Today is the last day to cast your vote for the federal election. Make sure you visit your assigned polling station before it closes at 7 p.m. tonight if you have not already voted.

Visit elections Canada for Kelowna-Lake Country voting information.

Fun Fact of the day:

Shark attacks are more common in Florida than voter fraud. Florida has the most shark attacks recorded in the world with a total of 828 reported incidents since 1837.

This shark, swallow you whole! It's the anniversary of JAWS! Do you remember the first time you saw this incredible movie? pic.twitter.com/SMTqkmAQXZ — Fango McFangoface (@FANGORIA) June 21, 2019

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

People from all over Canada took to the streets of Kelowna to participate in the annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon this weekend. Read the story here.

Annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon celebrates 25 years https://t.co/BA6IQ8vNg3 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 20, 2019

Video of the day:

Talk about having some serious skill…

Random goal of the day: This beauty of a free kick by Ross McCormack for Fulham. Look at the swazz on this 💫#FFC pic.twitter.com/jClPwcpAu8 — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) October 21, 2019

