Morning Start: Today is the one year anniversary of Cannabis legalization in Canada

Your morning start for Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Happy weediversary Canada! Cannabis was legalized nation-wide one year ago today.

Fun Fact of the day:

After the release of the 1996 film Scream, which involved an anonymous killer calling and murdering his victims, Caller ID tripled in the United States.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A West Kelowna business has been charged after six bears were euthanized in three days following continuous littering in an area around Lake Okanagan Resort. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Look at the speed of the NHL’s leading scorer. The Edmonton Oilers currently sit at the top of the NHL standings.

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Newcomer Dawson Holt scores in final minute to give Snakes 3-2 win over Centennials Wednesday

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm

The cub is thought to have been dropped at the property on Thanksgiving morning

Okanagan rocked by AC/DC and Hip bands

Bonfire and Hip Replacements scheduled for Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

Interior Health approves reopening of Shuswap elementary school

Sicamous facility, closed since Sept. 20 due to health concerns, to be back in operation on Nov. 13

Letter: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Writer anticipates flawed voting system will again end up ignoring large percentage of population

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

