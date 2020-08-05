(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Tomato juice won’t fix getting skunked

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Good morning, happy hump day!

Song of the Day: Cancel Me – Dominic Fike

Fun Fact of the day: Tomato juice won’t fix getting skunked

Instead of dousing yourself in V8, make a mixture of dish soap, peroxide, and baking soda. The skunk spray is an oil, which your grease-fighting dish soap will take care of. Peroxide and baking soda add plenty of oxygen to the mix to help get rid of the smell.

In case you missed it: 149 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna

Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region over the four reporting periods of the B.C. day long weekend on Tuesday, Aug. 4, bringing the region’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 377.

A total of 149 cases in the region have now been linked to Kelowna since June 26, according to the health authority. That marks an increase of 12 since Friday, July 31.

Video of the day:

What a legend of a coach. Torts never gets old.

