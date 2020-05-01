(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

If you think people are weird or crazy for disliking tomatoes, give them a break.

Fun Fact of the day: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth-century Europe?

Plot twist: Tomatoes weren’t poisonous, the plates of the 1700s era were. At the time, plates were made of Pewter. For the most part, Pewter is a material made of tin and lead. It was mostly used to make tankards, jewelry, various ornamental items and plates. But, how does the plate cause lead poisoning? The tin and lead in the pewter plates would get broken down by the acidity of a tomato leading to the consumer to ingest deadly amounts of broken-down lead.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada?

Is it Summer yet?

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The federal government has announced it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Did you know Sulfurhexafluoride can be poured like water to extinguish dozens of candles?

READ MORE: Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Just Posted

Missing Enderby man found

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

A Gardener’s Diary: COVID-19 can’t stop growing season

Pandemic prime time to sow garden, kids can join in the fun too

Coldstream resident on the road to sports car racing’s highest level

Cameron Cassels will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans starting September 19

Okanagan Indian band lends a hand with food amid pandemic

COVID-19 prompts food security concerns, and action, among First Nations

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Most Read