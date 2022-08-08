Morning Start: Tongue prints

Your morning start for Monday, August 8

Good morning and happy Monday! Hope you had a great weekend as the weather got warmer! Now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: Much like fingerprints and snowflakes, no tongue prints are identical.

On this day

In 1898, W.K. Kellogg invents corn flake cereal.

In 1988, rap group N.W.A. released their first album ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

In 1992, ‘The Dream Team’, U.S. men’s basketball wins gold at the Barcelona Olympics.

In 1995, rapper Coolio releases his single ‘Gangster’s Paradise’.

In 2008, the IXXX (29th) summer Olympic games opens in Beijing, China.

In 2017, Disney cuts ties with Netflix and announces it will create its own streaming service.

National holidays

Today is International Cat Day, National Frozen Custard Day, National Dollar Day, National CBD Day, National Pickleball Day, National Mochi Day, National Tarantula Appreciation Day, and National Sneak Zucchini onto your Neighbour’s Porch Day.

In case you missed it

Cha-ching: Unclaimed $500,000 lotto ticket sold in Lake Country. Learn more here.

Communities rally in support of Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuees. Learn more here.

Vernon Search and Rescue helps elderly man get home. Learn more here.

Trending

Everyone’s goal in life should be to love something as much as this kid loves corn.

This is one of the best videos to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/ds90GMqH5l — Gramps (@capetownbrown) August 5, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Shawn Mendes (24), tennis star Roger Federer (41), actor Dustin Hoffman (85), MLB star Anthony Rizzo (33), and Hockey Hall of Famer and former member of the House of Commons Ken Dryden (75).

Have a great Monday everyone!

