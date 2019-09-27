(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

Today has a bit of everything weather-wise in the Okanagan. Especially through the Okanagan connector, as the season’s first high elevation snow begins to fall.

Fun Fact of the day:

Do you know where chocolate milk comes from?

For the 16.4 million individuals who believe chocolate milk comes from brown comes, let us inform you differently. It’s not!

Chocolate milk is just fresh white milk, cocoa, and sugar. And if you think chocolate milk is made with contaminated or old milk, that is also untrue.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Just when we thought we could have a sunny September weekend, the clouds roll in.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The investigative findings from the homicides of three people in B.C. are being released today by the RCMP, more than seven weeks after the bodies of two teenage suspects were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba. Read more here.

Video of the day:

One of these is not like the other…

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media

Previous story
Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Just Posted

Auto wrecker shuts down after 58 years in Vernon

Interior Auto Wrecking is closing shop in a car industry that’s vastly different from 1960

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Harwinder Sandhu of NDP gained applause for an honest answer during candidates’ forum in Vernon

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove celebrates Good Sam Society’s 70th anniversary with free party

Water flowing for Vernon’s Mission Hill area

A water main break had homes in Mission Hill temporarily without water

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Film tackles Israeli-Palestinian conflict through farce

Tel Aviv on Fire to play in Vernon

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

Most Read