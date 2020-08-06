Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Temperatures are cooling off and rain is on the way in the Okanagan and Shuswap. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this afternoon, and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: water can freeze and boil at the same time

It’s a phenomenon called triple point, which occurs when the pressure and temperature are perfectly set for the three states of a substance—solid, liquid and vapour—to coexist in equilibrium. Water reaches its triple point a hair about freezing (0.01 C) and at a pressure of 0.006 atm (atmospheric pressure).

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A number of doctors and dentists in the province are calling for the use of mandatory masks in B.C. The group Masks4Canada say face coverings should be worn in all indoor spaces outside homes, in public transportation or among crowds in an open letter to Premier John Horgan, health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule https://t.co/Ghy44a569z — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) August 5, 2020

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather