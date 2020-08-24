(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What does the British Columbia flag stand for?

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

Good morning, the forecast for today is rain, but the rest of the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: What does the British Columbia flag stand for?

On the top part there is a Royal Union Flag, reflecting British Columbia’s British heritage. It is marked by the King Edward crown in the centre, which represents the Royal Family. The lower half shows a setting sun, representing the western location of the province. The blue and white lines behind the sun symbolize BC’s location between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: UPDATE: Christie Mountain wildfire still burning out of control

The Christie Mountain wildfire saw minimal growth in size over Saturday night, but is still spreading in all directions and is considered out of control.

The wildfire has grown 35.0 hectares overnight, which Nicole Bonnet, information officer with Wildfire Service, said was to be expected during the City of Penticton’s noon press conference on Saturday. The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares in size.

Residents of 3,669 properties are still unable to return to their homes as evacuation measures remain in place. As for when evacuation alert and orders might be lifted, more information will come in the next few days.

“Until I’m satisfied that we’ve met the objectives and established lines that really do control those measures from those ember transplants and we’ve hardened the homes and fire-smarted them to the point of where we can allow residents back in is when we will decide,” said Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson. “Unlikely tonight.”

Song of the Day: Doom Boy – Dirty Nil

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Another Kelowna flight flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

