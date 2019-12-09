(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What if The Matrix starred Will Smith?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 09

The countdown is on. Only sixteen more days until Christmas!

Fun Fact of the day:

Will Smith was originally offered the role of Neo in The Matrix instead of Keanu Reeves, but turned it down. He has no regrets about it though, he later told Wired that he would have “absolutely messed up The Matrix.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Kelowna Rockets will be without their captain for the next few weeks as Nolan Foote joins Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

How cool is this dad!

READ MORE:Chris Griffin to headline Cool Ranch Comedy’s last show of the year

