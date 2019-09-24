Morning start: What was inside the first Faberge egg?

The bejewelled spectacle that is the Fabergé egg has been a marvel of craftsmanship for over 120 years. But do you know what is inside the first one ever made? What is the history of these extravagant ovoids? Grab your coffee and read on to find out more.

To be a true Fabergé egg, they must be created by the House of Fabergé, a jewellery firm which was founded in 1842 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The first and most famous faberge eggs were made for Tsars and ultimately the Tsar’s wife as an Easter present. The first Fabergé egg was crafted for Tsar Alexander III, who gave it to his wife, the Empress Maria Feodorovna, in 1885. The egg has a white shell opens to reveal a matte gold yolk. Inside the yolk lies a multi-colored gold hen that also opens. Following true Russian nesting doll style, the hen also opens to reveal a small diamond replica of the imperial crown and a small ruby pendant. Unfortunately these last two items have been lost.

For two days, rain for most of the interior will hold off. Penticton will enjoy a high of 21 C during the day, whereas Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm will hunker down for colder nights reaching 6 C.

Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

With the first official day of fall yesterday, this time lapse of a leaf going from summertime green to autumn red shows what we can expect our trees to look like in a months time.

