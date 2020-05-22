(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

As rain hits the region today, snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are expected over the high mountain passes. Highway alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Fun Fact of the day:

Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh is among the most influential figures in Western art. Like many other artists, appreciation for his work came after his death in 1890, and he spent much of his short life struggling through poverty.

Van Gogh sold one painting while he was alive, The Red Vineyard at Arles, for 400 francs in Belgium, several months before his death. In 1990 — 100 years later — his Portrait of Dr. Gachet sold for close to $150 million.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Wildlife Rescue in Burnaby released footage of ‘Peli’, an endangered pelican who became injured by a fishing line last fall. Found near death, the endangered American white pelican returned to its flock on May 19.

Video of the day:

Certain things are better when seen in slow motion; add water balloons to the lis!

READ MORE: RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Living near more trees can feel as good as a $10,000 raise

Just Posted

Armstrong historian sets record straight about BX in new book

Author Ken Mather to release new title covering tale of Barnard’s Express this month

Vernon distillery re-purposes local brewery’s leftovers for COVID-19 sanitizer

Okanagan Spirits and Springs team up to transform beer into ‘much needed’ hand sanitizer

Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Canadian Costco shoppers now required to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read