Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

It’s getting pretty chilly outside, but at least fall clothing looks great!

Fun Fact of the day:

On this day in history: Sept. 30, 1955, Actor James Dean, 24, is killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.

James Dean was an American actor from Indiana. He is remembered as a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and social estrangement, as expressed in the title of his most celebrated film, Rebel Without a Cause, in which he starred as troubled teenager Jim Stark.

James Dean picking up his groceries, Texas, 1955. pic.twitter.com/pmXl2Je0YB — Life in Moments (@historyinmoment) September 27, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Clad in orange T-shirts, students across the country will spend their Mondays learning about the intergenerational harm done to children at Canada’s residential schools. Read the story here.

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools https://t.co/bAhVWF0Pex — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) September 30, 2019

Video of the day:

It’s almost October, get ready to get your spooky on…

This kinda blew my mind. https://t.co/f1gcFovmRM — Video of the Day (@bestvideodaily) September 19, 2019

ALSO READ: Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November