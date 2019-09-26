Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

It’s okay, the weather outside is bleh, but hey at least it’s National Pancake Day.

Fun Fact of the day:

This is flipping amazing!

The fastest flipper in the world is Australian celebrity chef Brad Jolly, who holds the record for most tosses of a pancake in one minute. He has been unbeatable since 2012 when he reached 140 flips in 60 seconds during an event in Sydney. Now that takes some serious skill.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta. Read more here.

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C. https://t.co/p3gomQR5zF — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) September 25, 2019

Video of the day:

That feeling when it’s almost Friday…

ALSO READ: BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Natalia Cuevas Huaico