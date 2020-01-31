(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Why does airline food suck?

Your morning start for Friday, January 31, 2020.

Make sure to have your umbrella handy this weekend…

Fun Fact of the day: All together now, “Airplane food sucks.”

Delicious has never been a word used to describe airplane food.

A study conducted by students at the University of Manchester concluded that the annoyingly loud background noise from the airplane’s engines disturb our senses and make us enjoy our food that much less.

The researchers fed 48 blindfolded participants a variety of foods from biscuits to rice crackers to cheddar cheese. At the same time, headphones either blocked out noise or provided various levels of white noise. The subjects then rated the intensity of the flavors and how much they liked or didn’t like them. Who knew noise levels could have an impact on how we enjoy our food?!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Coroner investigating a death at Kelowna public pool

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after a man in his 60s died at Kelowna’s H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Read more here.

Video of the day: Female rap star Nicki Minaj shows off

If you can barely put a basic rhyme together raise your hand…

ALSO READ: Don’t panic, just wash your hands: Coronavirus tips from a B.C. pharmacist

Most Read