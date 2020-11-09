Morning Start: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 2 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

We tend to think of woolly mammoths as ancient creatures who roamed the Earth long before humans hit the scene. But the fact is, these giant animals were still around when the Great Pyramid of Giza was built, around 2580 to 2560 BC. The last woolly mammoths disappeared from Wrangel Island in the Russian territory of the Arctic Ocean just 4,000 years ago, according to the BBC

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

Interior Health has confirmed the number of new cases at Kelowna Secondary School is four. Three of the cases were present in the school on Nov. 2 and 3, while one was present between Nov. 2 and 4.

Song of the Day: Beabadoobee – Coffee

Video of the day:

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather