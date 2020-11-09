(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 2 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

We tend to think of woolly mammoths as ancient creatures who roamed the Earth long before humans hit the scene. But the fact is, these giant animals were still around when the Great Pyramid of Giza was built, around 2580 to 2560 BC. The last woolly mammoths disappeared from Wrangel Island in the Russian territory of the Arctic Ocean just 4,000 years ago, according to the BBC

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

Interior Health has confirmed the number of new cases at Kelowna Secondary School is four. Three of the cases were present in the school on Nov. 2 and 3, while one was present between Nov. 2 and 4.

Song of the Day: Beabadoobee – Coffee

Video of the day:

READ MORE:‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

BX Swan Lake Community Association member Paul Williamson stands in front of a large parcel of BX Ranch lands the association wants to keep for agricultural and educational purposes. (Photo submitted)
Vernon group hopeful of keeping BX Ranch lands

BX Swan Lake Community Association envisions the large land parcel for agriculture and education use

Vernon Lions Club members Simon Dufresne (left), Bobbe MacKenziem Brian Willows and president Sharon Cain have put together a display at 105 3301 30th Ave. in celebration of the club’s 75th anniversary. A limited celebration for current and past Lions takes place Nov. 19, register by calling Brian at 250-542-8975. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon Lions mark milestone anniversary

Service club celebrates 75 years amid COVID-19

Kelowna Snowfall. (Contributed)
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Missing Spallumcheen child sniffed out by police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)
Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

GoFundMe campaign off to a strong start after ‘devastating fire’

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

Second World War veteran John Augustyn and his daughter Christine Brown laid the first wreath on behalf of MP Wayne Stetski and Canada during the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2017. (Marissa Tiel - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

Latest numbers estimate Canada is losing hundreds of Second World War veterans each week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Enderby’s annual Christmas Gift Campaign gets underway on Nov. 5. (Black press file photo)
Enderby Christmas toy drive, gift campaign set to launch

Families in need can register, include wish lists of kids ages 3 to 12

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

