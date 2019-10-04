(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

The weekend is about to start across the Okanagan and it seems fall’s colder and wetter weather is here to stay.

It’s World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, making Friday a good day to commemorate the Status of Teachers, the international standard for the teaching profession, their rights and status.

Fun fact of the day:

On this day in 1957, the Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite to ever obit earth, was launched into space from the the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

It completed 1440 orbits of the earth, travelling a distance of about 70 million kilometres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The local parties in the upcoming election are turning up the heat on their competition. The NDP took aim at two Okanagan Green Party candidates for their views on social issues earlier this week. Read more of the story here.

Video of the day:

It feels like this emu is all of us when the weekend finally hits!

READ MORE: Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students set to participate in drug prevention program

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Just Posted

Okanagan paddlers help rid Shuswap River of garbage

The seventh annual Shuswap River Cleanup Paddle took place on Sept. 29

Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Crew members came to visit Kai McColl at his kindergarten class to thank him for his generosity

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Water off for nearly 200 Armstrong residents

Crews re-sealing culvert between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue; water expected back on tonight

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Most Read