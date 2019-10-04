Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

The weekend is about to start across the Okanagan and it seems fall’s colder and wetter weather is here to stay.

It’s World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, making Friday a good day to commemorate the Status of Teachers, the international standard for the teaching profession, their rights and status.

Fun fact of the day:

On this day in 1957, the Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite to ever obit earth, was launched into space from the the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Today marks 6⃣2⃣ years since humanity realised its thousand-year-old dream of space travel – USSR launched #Sputnik1 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Earth's first artificial satellite. It will forever remain one of the greatest achievements in history of humankind #Beep 🚀🛰️💫 pic.twitter.com/i4nBjUqdNp — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) October 4, 2019

It completed 1440 orbits of the earth, travelling a distance of about 70 million kilometres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The local parties in the upcoming election are turning up the heat on their competition. The NDP took aim at two Okanagan Green Party candidates for their views on social issues earlier this week. Read more of the story here.

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion https://t.co/WxTFjY1Un1 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 4, 2019

Video of the day:

It feels like this emu is all of us when the weekend finally hits!

Nothing says the weekend like an emu playing with a sprinkler. 📹: Imgur user SteveHarveysTalkingMustache pic.twitter.com/KthbYTYxKA — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 28, 2019

