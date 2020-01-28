(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Wuhan coronavirus vs. SARS

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

As of Monday, health officials have confirmed the first positive Wuhan coronavirus in Toronto, Canada. However, the risk of infection remains low for Canadians according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fun Fact of the day: SARS vs. Coronavirus

Do you remember the SARS break out back in 2002?

SARS is an acute viral respiratory illness brought on by a coronavirus. The symptoms of the SARS virus include fever, cough, severe headache, dizziness, and other flu-like complaints.

Just like the Coronavirus, the illness presented as atypical pneumonia that does not respond to standard treatments. There were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS from November 2002 to July 2003, with 774 deaths. The deadly SARS epidemic killed 44 people in Canada.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

It was a heartwarming sight in Vancouver for fans mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant. Read more here.

Video of the day: NEATO!

In case you were wondering how globes were made in the 1950s…

ALSO READ: Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Most Read