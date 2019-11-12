Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth

The name was picked because of the Powhatan’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay region

The most distant world ever explored 4 billion miles away finally has an official name: Arrokoth.

That means “sky” in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said Tuesday.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the snowman-shaped Arrokoth on New Year’s Day, 3 1/2 years after exploring Pluto. At the time, this small icy world 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometres) beyond Pluto was nicknamed Ultima Thule given its vast distance from us.

“The name ‘Arrokoth’ reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies,” lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute said in a statement, “and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own.”

The name was picked because of the Powhatan’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay region.

New Horizons is operated from Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. The Hubble Space Telescope — which discovered Arrokoth in 2014 — has its science operations in Baltimore.

The New Horizons team got consent for the name from Powhatan Tribal elders and representatives, according to NASA. The International Astronomical Union and its Minor Planet Center approved the choice.

Arrokoth is among countless objects in the so-called Kuiper Belt, or vast Twilight Zone beyond the orbit of Neptune. New Horizons will observe some of these objects from afar as it makes its way deeper into space.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Just Posted

Special Vernon theatre showing for Dorothy Alexander Centre

Powerhouse Theatre presents Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays

New Vernon operatory opens doors for more affordable care

Vernon Community Dental Access Centre knocks down barriers for low-income citizens

Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

SUV found fully engulfed with nobody around at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Commonage Road

Homeless camp concerns crop up in Vernon council

805 bylaw calls in 10 months were for inappropriately set-up camps

Diwali: Celebrating new beginnings in Vernon

IN PHOTOS: A recap of the five-day Festial of Lights at the North Okanagan Sikh Temple

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

‘Homes not shelters’: Kelowna homeless rally for rights, better treatment

On Tuesday, Leon Avenue residents came together to demand change

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

The incident in Peachland is now over

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Special theatre showing for Okanagan’s Dorothy Alexander Centre

Powerhouse Theatre presents Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Most Read