Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Netflix has decided to cut down on scenes containing smoking.

The move comes after an anti-smoking group, called Truth Initiative, criticized Netflix for featuring smoking in its original content, specifically calling out hit show “Stranger Things” as one of the biggest culprits.

According to the nonprofit, tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth.

Netflix says smoking and e-cigarettes won’t be featured on its future shows that have a rating of TV-14 or below. Netflix added that smoking will only be allowed under certain exceptions, such as for “historical accuracy.”

The Canadian Press

