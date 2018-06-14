(Whistler Blackcomb)

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

A new suspension bridge is set to open in Whistler this summer, and the operator released a sneak peek of just how high and long the attraction will be.

The 427-ft-long mountaintop bridge is being constructed 7,200 feet above sea level.

It’s one of a handful of new attractions that are part of Vail Resorts’s effort to revamp the ski resort, with a new gondola on Blackcomb Mountain, 21 kilometres of new trails in the mountain bike park, and more.

READ MORE: $66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

The bridge is located next to the Peak Chair’s summit station, and measures 98 feet longer than the Sea to Sky suspension bridge.

Artistic rendering od new suspension bridge at Whistler Mountain (KSalin Land Planning)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Just Posted

Cherryville mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

VIDEO: Vernon Rotary honours finest high school athletes

Olson, Oordt-Bosman take major awards

North Okanagan gas shortage hits Vernon

Several Petro-Canada and Shell stations run dry

UPDATED: Fawn frolicks with homeless man in Vernon

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: First round predictions

The 2018 World Cup is kicking off in Russia

Most Read