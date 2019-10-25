Oh deer! Penticton thieves steal apples

Two four-legged thieves made their way into a Penticton resident’s carport this week to help themselves to a tasty treat.

The deer wandered into Matt Ferguson’s carport in the early morning of Oct. 23 after sniffing out a box of apples.

Home at the time of the incident was the resident cat, who sat on a chair in the carport, and did nothing to stop the thieves from eating the apples.

The video posted to social media gained a lot of laughs from locals, who called the deer everything from two bad apples to scavengers who don’t have a buck to their names.

