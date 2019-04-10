Penticton could possibly be on the eve of ice cream wars, with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream moving in on The Peach’s territory on Lakeshore Drive. (Image from Pixabay)

Okanagan ice cream shops square off

Penticton is about to have some ice cream wars

Who would win in a fight, a giant peach or a penguin with a surfboard?

While this match up may seem odd, this hypothetical show down is in fact very real with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream planning to set up shop on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive just a hop, skip and a jump down from The Peach.

READ ALSO: Decades don’t diminish memories of Penticton riot

On April 8, The Peach had its fuzz in a bunch when it saw Lickity Splitz’ penguin cruising by with his smug sunglasses and triple decker ice cream cone.

READ ALSO: Who wore it best? Penticton Peach takes not of Peachland’s new landmark

Later that day, the penguin responded that he wasn’t just sliding through Penticton, he planned to make the city his home beginning May 4. He added that he was picking up weird vibes from The Peach.

Will the two be able to settle their differences for the love of ice cream? Or is Penticton on the eve of ice cream wars?

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’

Just Posted

SilverStar recaps ski season

Watch some of the best clips from winter on the hill — and some of the bloopers.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Gas prices spiking across Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

You may still be able to get a bit of a break if you choose carefully

Interested in becoming a Vernon Winter Carnival board member? Now’s your chance.

The general meeting for 2020’s Carnival Remembers the 60’s takes place May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Vernon Pickleball Association wants lease deal upheld

City of Vernon took over lease from Regional District of North Okanagan in 2018

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

West Kelowna RCMP discover inactive explosive unit

The item was an inactive shock tube detonator commonly used at construction sites

South Okanagan student continues to defy the odds

Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise student of the month

OSO presents festival of fiery Russian music

Evening featured music of 20th century Russian composers Dimitri Shostakovich and Igor Stravinsky

Summerland’s March building permits worth nearly $13 million

Construction activity includes multi-family building worth $11 million

Fire destroys house at mobile home park outside of Keremeos

The fire, which reportedly began around 3:15 a.m. April 10, destroyed the structure.

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Most Read