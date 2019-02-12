Okanagan-Shuswap ski hills get a blast of powder

Ski hills in the Okanagan were covered in powder Tuesday morning as several inches of snow fell overnight.
Big White near Kelowna saw 18 centimetres of snow overnight, leading to a 185 centimetres base.
Over at Silver Star, 3 centimetres fell overnight and the base sits at 178 centimetres.
To the northeast, Revelstoke Mountain Resort saw one centimetre fall overnight, leading to a base of 207 centimetres.
Apex Mountain Resort by Penticton saw 6 centimetres overnight for a base of 110 centimetres.