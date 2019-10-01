On Oct. 1, 1908, Henry Ford introduced the world to the Model T, historically the first “affordable” automobile for the public. (Photo from Pixabay)

On this day: Ford changes the car industry with introduction of Model T

111 years ago exactly, the world got a little faster thanks to Henry Ford

Exactly 111 years ago today, Henry Ford changed the car industry forever with the introduction of the Model T car.

On Oct. 1, 1908, the world got a little faster as the Model T came on the market as the “earliest effort to make a car that most people could actually buy,” according to History.com. Families were finally able to get behind the wheel of an automobile for $850, making it at one point, the vehicle that a majority of Americans owned.

The car was so popular, that 15 million models were produced between 1913 and when the car was taken out of production in 1927. Accounting for inflation, $850 in the United States in 1908 would equal about $23,703 this year.

Over the years, many, many car brands have come and gone but Ford still remains one of the industry leaders. So we want to know, what car brand do you currently drive?


