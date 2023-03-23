Moraine Lake in Banff National Park is shown in Lake Louise, Alta., in June 2020. Parks Canada says its new online reservation system to book camping sites and other activities at national parks appears to have worked well during its first week of operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park is shown in Lake Louise, Alta., in June 2020. Parks Canada says its new online reservation system to book camping sites and other activities at national parks appears to have worked well during its first week of operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Parks Canada says new reservation system working well as bookings open in busy Banff

Site recently updated to fix an older one prone to crashes and glitches

Parks Canada says its new online reservation system to book camping sites and other activities at national parks appears to have worked well during its first week of operations.

The site was recently updated to fix an older one that was prone to crashes and glitches.

The new system has different reservation dates from mid-March to mid-April at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area, which are listed on the Parks Canada website.

Bookings started in British Columbia, some of the eastern provinces and for Jasper National Park in Alberta last week, while reservations for Ontario sites opened Tuesday.

Camping reservations in Parks Canada’s busiest location — Banff National Park, also in Alberta — are set to open this morning, and shuttle reservations to visit the park’s popular Moraine Lake and Lake Louise start on Apr. 13.

Parks Canada says it has observed mostly positive comments from users so far and any dissatisfaction appears to be people not being able to get their first choice of campsite or dates at popular sites, which it says is not unusual.

RELATED: Nearly one-quarter of trails in southern B.C., Alberta unmapped and unmanaged: study

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Morning Start: Ramadan
Next story
Ask about rooster return policy when getting chicks for your yard: BC SPCA

Just Posted

Amelia Sirianni is the new executive director of Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society. (Contributed)
Vernon immigrant society names new executive director

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is building its new facility in east Kelowna. (Photo/Facebook)
Wash your wheels in support of Okanagan wildlife refuge centre

Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games vice-president Cindy Masters (left) and director of marketing Lara Konkin go over some last-minute details at the Games’ media centre Thursday, March 23. The Games start tonight with the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Competition in the 15 sports runs Friday to Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

The Coldstream Station is now finished and will officially be opened today, Thursday, March 23, at 12 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and view the facility that becomes a major part of the Okanagan Rail Trail, and the official entrance to Coldstream. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream Station to officially open