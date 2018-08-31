A firefighter embracing a deer on the Francois Lake ferry this week. (Jan Giesbrecht/Facebook)

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

A photo of a deer cuddling up to a member of the BC Wildfire Service in Burns Lake is making the rounds on Facebook.

Jan Giesbrecht, who is helping to transport firefighting personnel in the area, posted the picture on Wednesday. It had been shared more than 2,000 times by Friday morning.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

The group was actually on the ferry that takes passengers across Francois Lake. Giesbrecht says in his post the deer followed them onto the boat.

Many others on social media claim to have seen the same deer in the area.

 

